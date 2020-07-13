/
pet friendly apartments
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
2883 S Jiovanni Place
2883 South Jiovanni Place, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2890 sqft
2883 S Jiovanni Place Available 08/10/20 Elegant Home with Office in Strada Bellissima Subdivision! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an office! Walking into this gorgeous home with an office off the front door with french doors.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 Unit Available
4650 N. Price Ave
4650 North Price Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Be the first to rent this new North Meridian home! - This beautiful single level 3 bed located in North Meridian - Built in 2016 and minutes from Settlers Park, Heritage Middle School, shopping, restaurants & more.
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
541 South Canvasback Way
541 South Canvasback Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1519 sqft
This single level 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a large lot located in a fantastic well established Meridian neighborhood. Fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping and a park-like setting.
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
674 W Idaho Ave
674 West Idaho Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
$1025.00...Plus $30.00 for WST. Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town home Front Unit. Private Patio, Open Concept Down Stairs. Right off Pine Ave. Walking or Biking Distance to Downtown Meridian. 674 W Idaho. Meridian Id.
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1700.00..... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
3320 N Lilyturf Ave
3320 North Lillyturf Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1943 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lovely Newly Remodeled Home on Corner Lot - Property Id: 318109 Fabulous home in the process of complete remodel. I'll brand new hardwood, Carpets, Tile.
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows
1 Unit Available
12427 W. Lexus Ct
12427 West Lexus Court, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2824 sqft
Spacious single level home w/huge basement located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. The inviting living room has vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space.
