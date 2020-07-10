/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
55 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,083
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.
1 of 19
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
6816 S. Silver Spur Wy.
6816 S Silver Spur Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1574 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in SW Boise - Be the first to live in this new Hayden Home (located at Lake Hazel and S. Cole Road). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Split floorplan, fireplace, washer/dryer and a oversized 3 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
5878 W Hamm Ln
5878 West Hamm Lane, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5878 W Hamm Ln - This brand new home is located in Eagle just off of Linder and Floating Feather. This gorgeous home backs up to the 3 hole golf course and the playground area. There are walking paths throughout the subdivision and a community pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
436 S Maple Grove
436 South Maple Grove Road, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Great find, enjoy a large private fenced in yard, with all the landscaping paid for by the owner. There is a refrigerator ready for your use but please bring your own washer and dryer. This Duplex has a great fenced in area with a fire pit to enjoy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and serenity, space and
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Valley
2025 Workland
2025 Workland Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
For Lease $1,500/mo. Completely remodeled home! This home is centrally located mins to downtown or to the Village at Meridian. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1300 sq.ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
8868 West Candleston Court
8868 West Candleston Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
943 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! This condo is near shopping, freeway access, a gym across the street & much more also the pool is 60 yards from your front door, includes water/sewer/trash & washer/dryer in house. Hurry it will not last long.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
9072 West Sigmont Lane - 202
9072 West Sigmont Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1033 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment off Maple Grove. Refrigerator, Stove/oven and washer/dryer included. Close to the Mall. Close Freeway Access to downtown, east bound or west bound. Close to restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4297 West Stone House Street
4297 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
LOCATED NEAR EAGLE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FIREPLACE. ATTRACTIVE MASTERBATH WITH CORNER TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE TILED SHOWER. 3 CAR GARAGE. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
Similar Pages
Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian 3 BedroomsMeridian Accessible Apartments
Meridian Apartments with BalconyMeridian Apartments with GarageMeridian Apartments with GymMeridian Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMeridian Apartments with Parking