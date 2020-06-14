Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meridian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,220
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3710 North Centrepoint Way
3710 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1681 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.thebrickyardtownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3715 North Centrepoint Way
3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 East King Street
123 East King Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1059 sqft
!!!NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGH OUT!!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in downtown Meridian, close to park, speedway and freeway NO PETSdocumented service animals excluded $30 application fee per adult Tenants responsible for all utilities Renters
Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6244 N Channing Lane
6244 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6206 N Channing Lane
6206 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6214 N Channing Lane
6214 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6189 N Channing Lane
6189 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1132 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch appliances and Kohler throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,046
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10473 West Carolina Drive
10473 West Carolina Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2088 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
9141 W Brogan Dr
9141 West Brogan Drive, Ada County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
987 sqft
9141 W Brogan Dr Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Town Home Avail 7/3/2020 - Walk in to this inviting 2 bedroom Town Home with a garage, beautiful stone fireplace, lots of windows, kitchen with stone countertops and all appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
9541 W. Stonewood Dr.
9541 West Stonewood Drive, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2589 sqft
Charter Pointe Subdivision: 4 bedroom, PLUS a main level den and a spacious upstairs bonus room, 2.5 bath home. This two story home with the bedrooms including the master, located upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101
827 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Meridian
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,044
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Vista
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Veterans Park
9 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
City Guide for Meridian, ID

Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.

Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Meridian, ID

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meridian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

