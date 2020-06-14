26 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID with gym
Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.
Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meridian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.