3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3710 North Centrepoint Way
3710 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1681 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.thebrickyardtownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3715 North Centrepoint Way
3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
952 E Hawk Street
952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4219 N Price Ave
4219 N Price Ave, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
4219 N Price Ave Available 07/01/20 Brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in Meridian Whiteacre Sub, just off Meridian Rd and McMillan Rd. - This beautiful newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
159 W Addeson Street
159 W Addeson St, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1709 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRAS - FLEXIBLE TERMS (6-12 MOS) - This better-than-new, single level dream home on a corner lot is perfect for downsizing without compromising in luxury with its every imaginable upgrade! An expansive
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - $500 off first month to qualified tenant. 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining. (RLNE5796662)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
4747 S. Highcliff Pl.
4747 South Highcliff Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1805 sqft
4747 S. Highcliff Pl. Available 07/01/20 Never Lived in 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Meridian - Welcome to this beautiful Hayden Home, located in Meridian (located off of Amity between Locust Grove and Eagle Road).
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 Kaibab Trail Street
123 East Kaibab Trail Street, Meridian, ID
123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4691 N Price Ave
4691 North Price Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1699 sqft
~3 bed 2 bath in the Heart of Meridian~ - This spacious home offers flexible single level living in Meridian! This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is beautifully appointed and maintained for open concept living.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2257 W Apgar Creek Dr
2257 West Apgar Creek Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom + office home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage,washer/dryer hookups, warm interior paint colors and lovely backyard. In Rocky Mountain School District off Linder and McMillan. $1595.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1545.00... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.
