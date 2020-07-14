All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like High Point on Overland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, ID
/
High Point on Overland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

High Point on Overland

1495 S Tech Ln · (833) 996-1693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
Southwest Meridian
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID 83642
Southwest Meridian

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H307 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit E107 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit G205 · Avail. now

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E101 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,566

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Unit F101 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,566

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Point on Overland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease?by using?alternative methods of communication?in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we?are?happy to arrange an in-person tour for you?at a later date?and invite you to tour our website in the meantime?and?call?or?email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does High Point on Overland have any available units?
High Point on Overland has 9 units available starting at $1,343 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does High Point on Overland have?
Some of High Point on Overland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Point on Overland currently offering any rent specials?
High Point on Overland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is High Point on Overland pet-friendly?
Yes, High Point on Overland is pet friendly.
Does High Point on Overland offer parking?
Yes, High Point on Overland offers parking.
Does High Point on Overland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, High Point on Overland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does High Point on Overland have a pool?
Yes, High Point on Overland has a pool.
Does High Point on Overland have accessible units?
Yes, High Point on Overland has accessible units.
Does High Point on Overland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, High Point on Overland has units with dishwashers.
Does High Point on Overland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, High Point on Overland has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for High Point on Overland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street
Meridian, ID 83642
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane
Meridian, ID 83646
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd
Meridian, ID 83642
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way
Meridian, ID 83642

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian Apartments with BalconyMeridian Apartments with Parking
Meridian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Meridian

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity