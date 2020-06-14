/
1 bedroom apartments
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
730 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,220
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6244 N Channing Lane
6244 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6206 N Channing Lane
6206 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6214 N Channing Lane
6214 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6189 N Channing Lane
6189 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1132 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch appliances and Kohler throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$960
661 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,046
750 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Veterans Park
9 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,044
670 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Vista
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
419 S 8th St #205
419 South 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
878 sqft
Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Veterans Park
1 Unit Available
2712 W Bannock
2712 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2712 W Bannock Available 07/21/20 2712 Bannock~Cozy & Affordable Downtown Boise Apartment! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 500 square foot apartment located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1207 W Fort St #107
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
Stunning-Updated-Unfurnished Condo @ Hyde Park Place! - This stunning Hyde Park Place (unfurnished) condo features street walk-up entrance, premium upgrades to the flooring, lighting, kitchen, & bathroom! 1 bedroom + flex space, hardwood floors
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
412 S 13th St Ste 312
412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,395
981 sqft
412 S 13th St Ste 312 Available 07/01/20 City Side Lofts Condo ~ 1bed/1bath - unfurnished - This striking condo is in the City Side Lofts, just a stroll away from downtown Boise, shopping, restaurants, theaters, Saturday Market and Bodo.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1505 West Resseguie Street - 1
1505 Resseguie Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Fully furnished and equipped 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with additional pull out sofa. Easy stroll to Hyde Park to the north (5 blocks), the Capitol Building to the South East (12 blocks) and Hollywood Market Yoga to the East (4 blocks).
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1119 North 8th Street Apt A
1119 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,850
640 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.
