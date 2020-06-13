/
accessible apartments
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,235
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1545.00... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,037
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$970
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
9541 W. Stonewood Dr.
9541 West Stonewood Drive, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2589 sqft
Charter Pointe Subdivision: 4 bedroom, PLUS a main level den and a spacious upstairs bonus room, 2.5 bath home. This two story home with the bedrooms including the master, located upstairs.
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Collister
10 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,012
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Vista
1 Unit Available
2864 W Lemhi St
2864 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Great Set Up: Two HUGE Bedrooms with skylights in each room letting all of the light in. Each have a full bathroom off of the rooms. Tons of storage and mirrored closets are upstairs, large living room.
North End
1 Unit Available
1119 North 8th Street Apt A
1119 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,850
640 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.
