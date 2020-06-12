/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Old Town Meridian
1 Unit Available
1071 W. Pine Ave
1071 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Valley
1 Unit Available
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102
11811 W Clover Field Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102 Available 06/19/20 2-Bedroom/2-Bath Apartment - This apartment is part of a two-story 4-plex with each unit being a single-level living space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1
11213 W Gabrielle Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1090 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
9141 W Brogan Dr
9141 West Brogan Drive, Ada County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
987 sqft
9141 W Brogan Dr Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Town Home Avail 7/3/2020 - Walk in to this inviting 2 bedroom Town Home with a garage, beautiful stone fireplace, lots of windows, kitchen with stone countertops and all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
Results within 10 miles of Meridian
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Veterans Park
11 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1030 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
1112 W MAIN ST #308
1112 West Main Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1512 sqft
LUXURY DOWNTOWN BOISE LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA (unfurnished rental) - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Harbor
1 Unit Available
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206
3335 N Lakeharbor Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
868 sqft
Nice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Greenbelt and Downtown Boise! - Water, Sewer, Trash Included! This condo is located on the 2nd floor in a great location near the greenbelt and on the main corridor to downtown Boise! This condo features a
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
851 W Front Street #1603
851 W Front St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1162 sqft
851 W Front Street #1603 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Condo - 16th Floor of Aspen Loft! - Here it is! A rare opportunity to lease this awesome condo with amazing views! Relocating to the Boise area? A 30 day lease equates to just $94/night
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Collister
1 Unit Available
5988 W PORT PL APT 103
5988 West Port Place, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
975 sqft
Fantastic Location! Well-maintained townhouse style unit with 2 bedrooms 2 bath, spacious floor plan & cozy gas fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Collister
1 Unit Available
5676 W Bloom St
5676 Bloom Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Vista
1 Unit Available
2864 W Lemhi St
2864 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Great Set Up: Two HUGE Bedrooms with skylights in each room letting all of the light in. Each have a full bathroom off of the rooms. Tons of storage and mirrored closets are upstairs, large living room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.
