1043 W. Pine Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground 24hr maintenance

This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a large pantry!



The master bedroom is oversized and offers a walk in closet and a private bathroom with walk in shower. The other two bedrooms have plenty of space as well. Washer/dryer are included!!



This complex offers a small basketball court and playground.



Call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing!



**Tenant pays electric and gas.**Washer/Dryer included**One small dog maybe considered with additional non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent**Renters Insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**



Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bath, Kitchen, Refrigerator, electric stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, pantry, W/D included, Living Room, Patio, AC, storage, water/sewer/trash included, Basketball Court, community playground, One small dog maybe considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, walk in closet, Walk In Shower, Gas Heat, open parking, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account