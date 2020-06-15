All apartments in Meridian
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:48 PM

1043 W. Pine Ave

1043 West Pine Avenue · (208) 314-8713
Location

1043 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID 83642
Old Town Meridian

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a large pantry!

The master bedroom is oversized and offers a walk in closet and a private bathroom with walk in shower. The other two bedrooms have plenty of space as well. Washer/dryer are included!!

This complex offers a small basketball court and playground.

Call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing!

**Tenant pays electric and gas.**Washer/Dryer included**One small dog maybe considered with additional non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent**Renters Insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**

Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bath, Kitchen, Refrigerator, electric stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, pantry, W/D included, Living Room, Patio, AC, storage, water/sewer/trash included, Basketball Court, community playground, One small dog maybe considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, walk in closet, Walk In Shower, Gas Heat, open parking, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

