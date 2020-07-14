Amenities
In the heart of downtown Des Moines, Confluence on 3rd Apartments is a luxury resort-style apartment community where residents can experience the excitement and convenience of downtown living while enjoying access to first-class community amenities. At Confluence on 3rd Apartments, you are just steps away from many key downtown destinations, including Rccciverwalk pedestrian trails, Court Avenue, Principal Park, and the business district.
Confluenc on 3rd Apartments features 211 studio, junior suite, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, the apartments at Confluence on 3rd Apartments are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, quiet wall technology, and direct fiber internet in every unit.