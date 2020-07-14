Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet granite counters oven range Property Amenities accessible bocce court car charging community garden dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool table yoga

In the heart of downtown Des Moines, Confluence on 3rd Apartments is a luxury resort-style apartment community where residents can experience the excitement and convenience of downtown living while enjoying access to first-class community amenities. At Confluence on 3rd Apartments, you are just steps away from many key downtown destinations, including Rccciverwalk pedestrian trails, Court Avenue, Principal Park, and the business district.



Confluenc on 3rd Apartments features 211 studio, junior suite, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, the apartments at Confluence on 3rd Apartments are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, quiet wall technology, and direct fiber internet in every unit.