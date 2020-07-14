All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like Confluence on 3rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Confluence on 3rd

103 SW 3rd St · (515) 303-1958
Location

103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 342 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,861

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Confluence on 3rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
car charging
community garden
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool table
yoga
In the heart of downtown Des Moines, Confluence on 3rd Apartments is a luxury resort-style apartment community where residents can experience the excitement and convenience of downtown living while enjoying access to first-class community amenities. At Confluence on 3rd Apartments, you are just steps away from many key downtown destinations, including Rccciverwalk pedestrian trails, Court Avenue, Principal Park, and the business district.

Confluenc on 3rd Apartments features 211 studio, junior suite, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Designed to deliver urban elegance and modern comfort, the apartments at Confluence on 3rd Apartments are sophisticated spaces with open layout floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, quiet wall technology, and direct fiber internet in every unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Rodents, ferrets, 6 months old
Dogs
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler’s, Huskies
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached parking garage $160 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Confluence on 3rd have any available units?
Confluence on 3rd has 8 units available starting at $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Confluence on 3rd have?
Some of Confluence on 3rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Confluence on 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
Confluence on 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Confluence on 3rd pet-friendly?
Yes, Confluence on 3rd is pet friendly.
Does Confluence on 3rd offer parking?
Yes, Confluence on 3rd offers parking.
Does Confluence on 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Confluence on 3rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Confluence on 3rd have a pool?
Yes, Confluence on 3rd has a pool.
Does Confluence on 3rd have accessible units?
Yes, Confluence on 3rd has accessible units.
Does Confluence on 3rd have units with dishwashers?
No, Confluence on 3rd does not have units with dishwashers.
