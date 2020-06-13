Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:48 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA with garage

Ankeny apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4003 NE Gardenia Lane
4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3
1303 Southeast Delaware Avenue, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3113 SW Arlan Ln
3113 Southwest Arlan Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
3113 SW Arlan Ln Available 06/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Towhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage. The main level has an open concept floorplan with an eat-in dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3023 SW Sharmin Lane
3023 Southwest Sharmin Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
3023 SW Sharmin Lane Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 06/22/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
888 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1511 sqft
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 NW Pine Rd
1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042 Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2712 NW 44th Street
2712 Northwest 44th Street, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2041 sqft
2712 NW 44th Street Available 07/10/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3114 SE Grant Street
3114 Southeast Grant Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2016 NW 10th Street
2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath Second floor laundry

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
757 NE Spring Street
757 Northeast Spring Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1918 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2,5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2063 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
125 Northwest Reinhart Drive
125 Northwest Reinhart Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2742 sqft
Townhomes at Piper 4 bed, 3 bath, 2-car garage, deck, finished basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2920 NW 20th Lane #206
2920 NW 20th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
- 1-Car Detached Garage Included - Deck/Patio - Granite - Wood Floors - Ceiling Fans - All Appliances Included - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1422 sqft
- 2-Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - All Appliances Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
City Guide for Ankeny, IA

Welcome to Ankeny, a friendly Iowa town with a lot to offer in terms of apartments rental options. Now let’s start sifting through these classifieds so we can find you the home of your dreams!

Ankeny is located about 10 miles north of Des Moines and is largely considered a suburb of the city. Ankeny’s primary industry is centered on the John Deere plant located in the southwest portion of town. Additionally, many Ankeny residents commute to the economic center of Des Moines for work.

Ankeny is very suburban in the sense that it has seen a lot of development in the past 50 or so years. There’s a small historical district located in the city center, with a few mom and pop type shops and older homes, but the majority of the city has been developed since the 1960s. This means that there are plenty of newer apartment complexes, condominiums and townhomes for your renting pleasure. It also means that most of your shopping, dining and nightlife will happen in big box stores and chain restaurants located in the malls and shopping centers of Ankeny. Don’t fret, though! If you’re looking for independently owned shops and restaurants, you’re just a 15-minute drive from Des Moines.

The center of town is located at the intersection of Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street. These two roads divide the town into quadrants, with each quadrant having its own unique character. The type of rental you want will probably determine which section of town you end up in.

The southern portions of town are where you’ll see some of the older 1960s development. Affordable apartment complexes and the occasional rental home are typically what you’ll find available. The southeastern portion of town generally has more rentals, but you can find the odd apartment on the west side, as well. Two bedroom properties in this area tend to range from $500-$700 per month.

There’s plenty of newer development in the northern part of town. Here, you’ll find a lot of townhomes, newer apartment complexes and condominiums, particularly in the area around Saylorville Lake. Many of these newer apartments offer great amenities, including swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. Additionally, these developments will usually offer more in the way of flexible leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms in the north skew on the slightly more expensive side than southern rentals, generally ranging from $600-$800.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Ankeny, either. Though some rentals may have limitations on the number or size of pets, you can frequently find apartments that will accept furry friends of all kinds. Remember to ask your landlord prior to signing the lease to avoid any hairy situations (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

So welcome to Ankeny, dear Internet renter! Enjoy all the suburban comforts this Des Moines area city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ankeny, IA

Ankeny apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

