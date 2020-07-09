Sign Up
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave
·
(515) 298-5072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321
Southwestern Hills
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Avenue by Broadmoor.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Sewer, Trash
Application Fee:
$25
Deposit:
$300
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee:
$250
restrictions:
No aggressive breeds, weight limit 70lbs (35lbs if more than one dog in household)
Cats
fee:
$175
restrictions:
Declawed
Parking Details:
Open Lot, or Garages $60. Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Park Avenue by Broadmoor have any available units?
Park Avenue by Broadmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, IA
.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Des Moines Rent Report
.
What amenities does Park Avenue by Broadmoor have?
Some of Park Avenue by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Park Avenue by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Park Avenue by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Avenue by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Avenue by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Park Avenue by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Park Avenue by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Park Avenue by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Avenue by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Avenue by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Park Avenue by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Park Avenue by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Park Avenue by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Park Avenue by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Avenue by Broadmoor does not have units with dishwashers.
