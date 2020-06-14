Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA with garage

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Altoona
437 Elgin Lane NW, Altoona, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1345 sqft
Now available! Single-story apartment homes with attached garage. Redwood Altoona gives you built in peace of mind, no one above or below you, energy efficiency, open floorplans, lots of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1502 Bennett's Way NW
1502 Bennett's Way Northwest, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1610 sqft
1502 Bennett's Way NW Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - 4 bedroom home available now - 2 1/2 bath - Granite countertops - Tile floors - Stainless steel appliances - Washer and dryer included - 2 car garage - unfinished basement -

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2109 9th Street SW
2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1802 sqft
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Altoona
Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Meredith
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Altoona

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Flagstone Ln
1125 Flagstone Ln, Pleasant Hill, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
1125 Flagstone Ln Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Pleasant Hill has a 2 car attached garage and deck located on the front of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 06/22/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
2733 E Jefferson Avenue
2733 East Jefferson Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house - Beautiful home in a great location. Ready to move-in! - Beautiful original hardwood floors - Original wood built in's - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath - Giant front & backyard - Garage - Private Driveway To apply, go to www.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Pioneer Park
14 Units Available
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$656
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$860
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$937
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated June 14 at 01:15am
$
Downtown Des Moines
22 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
7 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Downtown Des Moines
13 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Sherman Hill
3 Units Available
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingersoll Square in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
River Woods
6 Units Available
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$942
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated April 21 at 02:04pm
Downtown Des Moines
4 Units Available
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$885
427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
924 sqft
This charming community is near Principal Park, Downtown Farmers' Market and Court Avenue District. Updated interiors with large windows and carpet. Spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a community courtyard and underground, heated flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Altoona, IA

Altoona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

