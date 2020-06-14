Apartment List
/
IA
/
norwalk
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA with garage

Norwalk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
$
5 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9043 Woodmayr Dr
9043 Woodmayr Drive, Norwalk, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1403 sqft
3 Bedroom Split Level in Norwalk - Clean and move in ready home in Norwalk. Address is 9043 Woodmayr Dr, Norwalk. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, 3 seasons room, and 1 stall attached garage. Call it home today.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Southwoods Knolls
1 Unit Available
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$791
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Plaza 50 in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Watrous South
1 Unit Available
4924 SW 14th St
4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
988 sqft
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 10
810 Payton Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Nice 2 BR, 1 BA apartment available immediately. Landlord pays heat, water, trash and sewer. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the rent. We check criminal background and rental history as well. $30 application fee.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 54
810 Payton Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with heat, water, trash paid. Plenty of off street parking and garages available for extra. Coin operated laundry facilities on site. Available immediately. $775 plus $450 deposit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
5401 South West 9th St
5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1638 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Indianola Hills
1 Unit Available
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Pioneer Park
14 Units Available
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$656
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norwalk, IA

Norwalk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Apartments with PoolNorwalk Apartments with Washer-DryerNorwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University