3 Apartments for rent in Boone, IA

1 Unit Available
1223 West 2nd St
1223 West 2nd Street, Boone, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
440 sqft
1223 West 2nd St Available 07/17/20 Affordable Living - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Boone IA - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home coming available July 17. Everything you need on one level. Home is very affordable, rent is only $595.
1 Unit Available
1521 Story - 1
1521 Story Street, Boone, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1160 sqft
1 Unit Available
527 Monona Street, Unit 201
527 Monona Street, Boone, IA
Studio
$575
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
You will love this newly remodeled property with large open concept. Newer carpet cabinets and appliances. This unit is very private with it's own entrance. Great location near Boone High School.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Boone area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boone from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.