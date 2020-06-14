Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with garage

Waukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
3 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40
1760 SE La Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1215 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
975 SE Cypress Ct
975 Cypress Court, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - 3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windfield
1 Unit Available
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1355 SE Florence Drive #512
1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
968 sqft
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is located on the second level and has great security with a locked building door.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1340 SE Bishop Drive
1340 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1467 sqft
Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 2 Car Garage Attached - 1467 Square Feet - Granite - All Appliances Included - Patio - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1320 SE Florence Dr
1320 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
995 sqft
Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263. This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft., 2-bedroom 2 bath condo in Waukee School District.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2534 sqft
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1048 Opal Way
1048 Opal Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1158 sqft
The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes feature: - 2 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Attached 2-Car Garage - 1,158 Square Feet - All appliances included - Granite - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9140 Greenspire Drive #117
9140 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1557 sqft
$500 off first months rent!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - $500 off first month's rent!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in West Des Moines has it all! 2 car attached garage with a locker room area when you enter.
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
9 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$840
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Waukee, IA

The creator of the largest cheese sculpture ever (925 pound cheddar cheese block!), Sarah Kaufmann, lives in Waukee. She is also known to carve blocks of cheddar in the likenesses of some celebrities including Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer. Now, let's get to know the "Cheese Lady's" hometown!

Waukee is a small city in Iowa which was first given the name Shirley but later on was changed to Waukee, derived from Milwaukee, Wisconsin (a sister city in name, as you may say). Recently the Real Estate Blog Movoto named Waukee the best place in the state of Iowa in January 2014. The 81 cities in Iowa with a population of over 5,000 were ranked based on the following criteria: crime rate, cost of living, unemployment, high school diploma attainment rate as well as home value, rental pricing and median household value. The city was ranked number one not just because the famous MLB player, Hal Manders, is a notable local however, this is based on the city's A+ ranking in education both for being the fastest growing school district in the state and having 95 percent high school diploma attainment rate which also explains the 4.2 percent of unemployment rate.

Waukee is located within the Dallas County and is 14 miles West of Des Moines, Iowa (center to center) and 109 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska. Relatively a 15-45 minute round trip travel to and from the capital city (Des Moines), depending on the mode of transportation. It is located within the Dallas County and a part of the Des Moines metro area with a population of 13,790 based on the 2010 Census. The city has something for everyone and is conveniently near to schools, a zoo, to museums, local recreational parks, large arena or event centers, upscale shopping and dining facilities. The city offers a multitude of recreational activities like hiking and biking that you may enjoy all year round. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Waukee, IA

Waukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

