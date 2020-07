Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home. Step out onto your rooftop patio and you are overlooking the Raccoon River and have a front seat view of the fireworks over Principal Park after the Iowa Cubs finish one of their Friday night games. If that isn't enough to reel you in, easy access to the bike trails and our 9 foot ceilings will make these luxury rental townhomes a must-have for anyone wanting to live in a downtown Des Moines apartment.