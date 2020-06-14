106 Apartments for rent in Grimes, IA with garage

Apartment List
Grimes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Grimes
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grimes
820 SW Prescott Ln, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1402 sqft
Redwood Grimes is where you'll find the single-story rental apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
1815 NE Heritage Drive
1815 Northeast Heritage Drive, Grimes, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1706 sqft
1815 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/07/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home In Grimes - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Grimes
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Grimes
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
3 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
9 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$840
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
East
26 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grimes, IA

Grimes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

