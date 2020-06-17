All apartments in Honolulu
225 Queen Street
225 Queen Street

225 Queen Street · (808) 593-9826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Live in the heart of downtown Honolulu! This centrally located 2BD/2BA condo is walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This Harbor Square unit boasts views of the mountains and the ocean and features a 400 square foot lanai. Upgraded in 2016, there is central A/C, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Entertain your friends on the rooftop pool and BBQ area; other amenities include a recreation area, community laundry and security guard. Parking space available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Queen Street have any available units?
225 Queen Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Queen Street have?
Some of 225 Queen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Queen Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 Queen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Queen Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 Queen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 225 Queen Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 Queen Street does offer parking.
Does 225 Queen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Queen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Queen Street have a pool?
Yes, 225 Queen Street has a pool.
Does 225 Queen Street have accessible units?
No, 225 Queen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Queen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Queen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Queen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Queen Street has units with air conditioning.
