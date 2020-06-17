225 Queen Street

Amenities

Live in the heart of downtown Honolulu! This centrally located 2BD/2BA condo is walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This Harbor Square unit boasts views of the mountains and the ocean and features a 400 square foot lanai. Upgraded in 2016, there is central A/C, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Entertain your friends on the rooftop pool and BBQ area; other amenities include a recreation area, community laundry and security guard. Parking space available for rent.