Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1561 Kanunu St 1406

1561 Kanunu Street · No Longer Available
Location

1561 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
some paid utils
internet access
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing, spacious unit at Princess Leilani - Property Id: 236683

Rent - Includes water and sewage. Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc.

Unfurnished, clean, spacious, convenient location, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 parking stalls.

Building Amenities include Rec. area and room, heated pool, exercise room (mini gym) for building residents, secured entry, and after-hours security.

Close to Don Quijote Kaheka, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, walking distance to Pagoda Floating Restaurant and Catering, short driving distance to Walmart Keeaumoku, etc.

1561 Kanunu St., Honolulu, HI 96814 (between Amana St., and Kaheka St.)

No Pets. No Smoking.

One year lease.

Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc.

To make an appointment to see the unit, please call our office during regular business hours from Monday - Friday 8:45 am till 5:00 pm.

Have a great day!

Ideal Properties, Inc.
RB - 17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236683
Property Id 236683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878103)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

