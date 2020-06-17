All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1310 Pensacola Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1310 Pensacola Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:13 AM

1310 Pensacola Street

1310 Pensacola Street · (808) 397-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1310 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,408

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Built in 2016, highly new condominium. Double windows secure quiet life. Excellent condition. Very convenient to H1, post office, supermarket, convenience store, and restaurants. 10 minutes to Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Pensacola Street have any available units?
1310 Pensacola Street has a unit available for $2,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1310 Pensacola Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Pensacola Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Pensacola Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1310 Pensacola Street offer parking?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Pensacola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Pensacola Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Pensacola Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Pensacola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Pensacola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Pensacola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1310 Pensacola Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity