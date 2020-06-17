Built in 2016, highly new condominium. Double windows secure quiet life. Excellent condition. Very convenient to H1, post office, supermarket, convenience store, and restaurants. 10 minutes to Ala Moana Shopping Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Pensacola Street have any available units?