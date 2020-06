Amenities

1025 Kalo Place #505 Available 06/22/20 University Villa 1/1/1 - Great location, secured building and resident manager. The kitchen and bath are remodeled with quartz counter tops and new cabinets. Tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning. Large sliding glass doors in living + bedroom areas to allow the trade winds to flow through the unit. Bedroom can be closed off from the living area with a sliding door. One parking stall and all utilities are included in the rent. Cable and internet is on tenant. Close by the University of Hawaii, restaurants and shopping plus public transportation. Don't miss out on this great unit!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2547416)