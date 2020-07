Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court cats allowed business center cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Unwind at The Palmer, with its spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans and newly renovated interior features. Here you're close to historic Woodstock, shopping, golf, and minutes from downtown Atlanta. Located in the highly rated Cherokee school district, with features like garages and garden baths. There's a perfect home for you at The Palmer.