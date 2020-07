Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Great further reduced price..for this new on rental market home in Cherokee's favourite Woodlands s/d Check out all the fun ammenities for the family Woodlands offers and see why it is most popular!! Trail, tennis, pool, clubhouse and great access off Hwy 92. This home is on cul de sac street so thru traffic is not an issue. Available from October 1.