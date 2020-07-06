All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

328 Antebellum Place

328 Antebellum Place · No Longer Available
Location

328 Antebellum Place, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Extra private and accessible 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome w/ultra convenient location; approx 1/2 mile to Outlets, I575 and new Costco; 1 mile to Downtown Woodstock. Owner pays for magnificent HOA w/park like amenities including swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple green areas w/footpaths. This home has luxuries you would expect from an upscale neighborhood: tile floor in kitchen & all baths; hardwood floors on main; fresh new carpet upstairs; high end appliances; Jacuzzi jetted tub in master suite w/walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Antebellum Place have any available units?
328 Antebellum Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Antebellum Place have?
Some of 328 Antebellum Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Antebellum Place currently offering any rent specials?
328 Antebellum Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Antebellum Place pet-friendly?
No, 328 Antebellum Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 328 Antebellum Place offer parking?
Yes, 328 Antebellum Place offers parking.
Does 328 Antebellum Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Antebellum Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Antebellum Place have a pool?
Yes, 328 Antebellum Place has a pool.
Does 328 Antebellum Place have accessible units?
No, 328 Antebellum Place does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Antebellum Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Antebellum Place has units with dishwashers.

