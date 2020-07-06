328 Antebellum Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Extra private and accessible 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome w/ultra convenient location; approx 1/2 mile to Outlets, I575 and new Costco; 1 mile to Downtown Woodstock. Owner pays for magnificent HOA w/park like amenities including swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple green areas w/footpaths. This home has luxuries you would expect from an upscale neighborhood: tile floor in kitchen & all baths; hardwood floors on main; fresh new carpet upstairs; high end appliances; Jacuzzi jetted tub in master suite w/walk in closet.