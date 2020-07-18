286 Kigian Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in ready 2-story Townhome in convenient location. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining room, cozy fireplace in family room with lots of natural light. Private patio with no one behind you. Three bedrooms upstairs. Over-sized Master with tray ceiling, shower/tub combo, double vanity, walk in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. Washer/dryer provided. Conveniently located to downtown Woodstock, hwy.92 and I-575. Shopping, restaurants, grocery close by. Square footage is 1724 sq ft.