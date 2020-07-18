All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 286 Kigian Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
286 Kigian Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

286 Kigian Trail

286 Kigian Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

286 Kigian Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready 2-story Townhome in convenient location. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining room, cozy fireplace in family room with lots of natural light. Private patio with no one behind you. Three bedrooms upstairs. Over-sized Master with tray ceiling, shower/tub combo, double vanity, walk in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. Washer/dryer provided. Conveniently located to downtown Woodstock, hwy.92 and I-575. Shopping, restaurants, grocery close by. Square footage is 1724 sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Kigian Trail have any available units?
286 Kigian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 Kigian Trail have?
Some of 286 Kigian Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Kigian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
286 Kigian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Kigian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 286 Kigian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 286 Kigian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 286 Kigian Trail offers parking.
Does 286 Kigian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 Kigian Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Kigian Trail have a pool?
No, 286 Kigian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 286 Kigian Trail have accessible units?
No, 286 Kigian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Kigian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Kigian Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymsWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA
Suwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College