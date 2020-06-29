All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:14 PM

258 Weatherstone Drive

258 Weatherstone Pointe Dr · No Longer Available




Location

258 Weatherstone Pointe Dr, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great home in an HOA neighborhood with swim and tennis. Brand new carpet in all carpeted areas. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and tile on main floor. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Privacy fenced back yard with wooden patio. This home is move in ready and will not last long!!!!

Application fee is $75.00 per applicant, $250 admin fee and 1 month security deposit due with approved application. $250 pet fee per pet with a 2 pet maximum.

Home is on a Rently lock box system, so that you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm. Please visit the link below to schedule a visit.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1007163?

To apply, please follow this link: https://hensslerpm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=80ce59bd-80c6-4178-8969-16b1449f8cc7&

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Weatherstone Drive have any available units?
258 Weatherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Weatherstone Drive have?
Some of 258 Weatherstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Weatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
258 Weatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Weatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Weatherstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 258 Weatherstone Drive offer parking?
No, 258 Weatherstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 258 Weatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Weatherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Weatherstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 258 Weatherstone Drive has a pool.
Does 258 Weatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 258 Weatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Weatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Weatherstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
