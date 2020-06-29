258 Weatherstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great home in an HOA neighborhood with swim and tennis. Brand new carpet in all carpeted areas. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and tile on main floor. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Privacy fenced back yard with wooden patio. This home is move in ready and will not last long!!!!



Application fee is $75.00 per applicant, $250 admin fee and 1 month security deposit due with approved application. $250 pet fee per pet with a 2 pet maximum.



Home is on a Rently lock box system, so that you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm. Please visit the link below to schedule a visit.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1007163?



To apply, please follow this link: https://hensslerpm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=80ce59bd-80c6-4178-8969-16b1449f8cc7&



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.