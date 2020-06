250 Goshen Lane - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! UPPER LEVEL END UNIT TOWN HOUSE. RECENTLY RENOVATED. HAS NEW CARPET AND FRESHLY PAINTED! TOWN HOUSE HAS TWO UNITS (UPPER AND LOWER). RENT UPPER UNIT FOR $1,400 PER MONTH. THIS UNIT INCLUDES THE BACK YARD PATIO AREA AS WELL. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. IF YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED IN THE LOWER LEVEL. THAT INCLUDES AN EXTRA BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. ONLY AN EXTRA $700 PER MONTH. GREAT FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS OR LARGE FAMILIES. VISIT: HTTPS://BUCKHEADBROKERS.MANAGEBUILDING.COM TO APPLY FOR THE UNIT. NO APPLICATION FEE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!