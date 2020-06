Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this home in the suburbs!



A cute exterior and an open floor plan make this home desirable. Enjoy hardwood flooring throughout much of the main. Plenty of oak stain cabinetry in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms for your decorative mind. Enjoy the breeze on the cozy front patio.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.