Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

178 Regent Place

178 Regent Pl · No Longer Available
Location

178 Regent Pl, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
178 Regent Place Available 04/15/20 Regency @ The Villages of Weatherstone - This elegant town home set in Regency @ The Villages of Weatherstone won't last long. Features include a large well-appointed kitchen with upgraded counter tops and appliances, spacious family room with marble fireplace, separate dining room, upgraded floors throughout the living area, separate dining area, master bedroom with oversized master bath and master closet, separate laundry room and more.

(RLNE5632531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Regent Place have any available units?
178 Regent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 178 Regent Place currently offering any rent specials?
178 Regent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Regent Place pet-friendly?
No, 178 Regent Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 178 Regent Place offer parking?
No, 178 Regent Place does not offer parking.
Does 178 Regent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Regent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Regent Place have a pool?
No, 178 Regent Place does not have a pool.
Does 178 Regent Place have accessible units?
No, 178 Regent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Regent Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Regent Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Regent Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Regent Place does not have units with air conditioning.

