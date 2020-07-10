All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 174 Churchcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
174 Churchcliff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

174 Churchcliff Drive

174 Churchcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

174 Churchcliff Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fabulous open floor plan in coveted Woodlands, cut-de-sac lot, 3 BR, 3 BA, formal dining room, hardwoods floors in living area, dining room and foyer, new carpet, exterior and interior newly painted, granite countertops, all appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, bonus room overlooks two story great room w/fireplace, patio, large private yard with fence, double garage, lawn maintenance included. Enjoy the beautiful amenities that include nature trails, ALTA tennis, 2 pools, clubhouse, playground, soccer, sand volleyball and basketball courts. Live they lifestyle you deserve. For more information on this property call REMAX TOWNE SQUARE, 770-771-6767
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Churchcliff Drive have any available units?
174 Churchcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Churchcliff Drive have?
Some of 174 Churchcliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Churchcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
174 Churchcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Churchcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 174 Churchcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 174 Churchcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 174 Churchcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 174 Churchcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Churchcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Churchcliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 174 Churchcliff Drive has a pool.
Does 174 Churchcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 174 Churchcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Churchcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Churchcliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College