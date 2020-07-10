174 Churchcliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fabulous open floor plan in coveted Woodlands, cut-de-sac lot, 3 BR, 3 BA, formal dining room, hardwoods floors in living area, dining room and foyer, new carpet, exterior and interior newly painted, granite countertops, all appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, bonus room overlooks two story great room w/fireplace, patio, large private yard with fence, double garage, lawn maintenance included. Enjoy the beautiful amenities that include nature trails, ALTA tennis, 2 pools, clubhouse, playground, soccer, sand volleyball and basketball courts. Live they lifestyle you deserve. For more information on this property call REMAX TOWNE SQUARE, 770-771-6767

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.