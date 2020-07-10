All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:43 PM

1214 Charleston Ct

1214 Charleston Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Charleston Ct, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
* TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT*

Newly renovated and ready for immediate move-in! Great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-575. Kitchen has brand new appliances. Upstairs laundry room. Master suite with separate garden tub/shower and double vanity. Don't miss this one!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Pets....

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Charleston Ct have any available units?
1214 Charleston Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Charleston Ct have?
Some of 1214 Charleston Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Charleston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Charleston Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Charleston Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Charleston Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Charleston Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Charleston Ct offers parking.
Does 1214 Charleston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Charleston Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Charleston Ct have a pool?
No, 1214 Charleston Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Charleston Ct have accessible units?
No, 1214 Charleston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Charleston Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Charleston Ct has units with dishwashers.

