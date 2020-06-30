All apartments in Woodstock
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
101 Lilli Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

101 Lilli Lane

101 Lilli Ln · No Longer Available
Location

101 Lilli Ln, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing Townhouse In Perfect Location! Must see. - This awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located just steps from exciting downtown Woodstock. Convenient walk to restaurants, live entertainment and quaint shops in an amazing live-work-play communities. Located in a recently updated 10 unit townhouse complex at Market and Dupree Street. This townhouse is fully furnished and ready for immediate move in and now all we need is you!

To schedule a viewing please call Avery Bogan at 404-454-1995! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,300.00
Security Deposit: $1,300.00
Term Options:
3 Month Lease: $2,000.00 Per Month
6 Month Lease $1,700.00 Per Month
12 Month Lease $1,300.00 Per Month

Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

(RLNE5504448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Lilli Lane have any available units?
101 Lilli Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 101 Lilli Lane currently offering any rent specials?
101 Lilli Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Lilli Lane pet-friendly?
No, 101 Lilli Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 101 Lilli Lane offer parking?
No, 101 Lilli Lane does not offer parking.
Does 101 Lilli Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Lilli Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Lilli Lane have a pool?
No, 101 Lilli Lane does not have a pool.
Does 101 Lilli Lane have accessible units?
No, 101 Lilli Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Lilli Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Lilli Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Lilli Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Lilli Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

