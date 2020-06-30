101 Lilli Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing Townhouse In Perfect Location! Must see. - This awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located just steps from exciting downtown Woodstock. Convenient walk to restaurants, live entertainment and quaint shops in an amazing live-work-play communities. Located in a recently updated 10 unit townhouse complex at Market and Dupree Street. This townhouse is fully furnished and ready for immediate move in and now all we need is you!



To schedule a viewing please call Avery Bogan at 404-454-1995! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,300.00

Security Deposit: $1,300.00

Term Options:

3 Month Lease: $2,000.00 Per Month

6 Month Lease $1,700.00 Per Month

12 Month Lease $1,300.00 Per Month



Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



