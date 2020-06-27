4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East

Amenities

This freshly painted 2/2 townhome is minutes away from Vinings, restaurants, shops, Suntrust Park & The Battery. Kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in common rooms and new carpet in bedrooms. Huge master with private access to balcony. En suite bathroom is large with his/her vanity, sunken tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedroom is spacious with full, hall bathroom. Washer and dryer included in separate laundry room! Enclosed assigned parking space + uncovered additional guest parking. Gated community, clubhouse with fitness center, pool & secured entry. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish @ 404-400-6197 to see this home! Available 9/10