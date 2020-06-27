All apartments in Vinings
Find more places like 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:44 PM

4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East

4955 Ivy Ridge Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vinings
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4955 Ivy Ridge Dr SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
This freshly painted 2/2 townhome is minutes away from Vinings, restaurants, shops, Suntrust Park & The Battery. Kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in common rooms and new carpet in bedrooms. Huge master with private access to balcony. En suite bathroom is large with his/her vanity, sunken tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedroom is spacious with full, hall bathroom. Washer and dryer included in separate laundry room! Enclosed assigned parking space + uncovered additional guest parking. Gated community, clubhouse with fitness center, pool & secured entry. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish @ 404-400-6197 to see this home! Available 9/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have any available units?
4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have?
Some of 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East pet-friendly?
No, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East offer parking?
Yes, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East offers parking.
Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have a pool?
Yes, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East has a pool.
Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have accessible units?
No, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4955 Ivy Ridge Drive South East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with Pool
Vinings Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College