4912 Payson Way
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

4912 Payson Way

4912 Payson Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Payson Way SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Centrally located townhome inside perimeter close to Vinings, Smyrna, Battery Park, downtown Atlanta and quick access to I-285! Townhome is in perfect condition. Kitchen with island, SS appliances including fridge, stained cabinets. Townhome great for entertaining. Upper level with master and 2 additional rooms; flex room on lower level with half bath. Laundry on lower level. Washer/dryer included. Patio and deck. One year minimum lease. MUST have excellent credit and references. Credit verification is required. No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Payson Way have any available units?
4912 Payson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 4912 Payson Way have?
Some of 4912 Payson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Payson Way currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Payson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Payson Way pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Payson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 4912 Payson Way offer parking?
No, 4912 Payson Way does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Payson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 Payson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Payson Way have a pool?
No, 4912 Payson Way does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Payson Way have accessible units?
No, 4912 Payson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Payson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Payson Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Payson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Payson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
