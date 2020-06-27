4912 Payson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Centrally located townhome inside perimeter close to Vinings, Smyrna, Battery Park, downtown Atlanta and quick access to I-285! Townhome is in perfect condition. Kitchen with island, SS appliances including fridge, stained cabinets. Townhome great for entertaining. Upper level with master and 2 additional rooms; flex room on lower level with half bath. Laundry on lower level. Washer/dryer included. Patio and deck. One year minimum lease. MUST have excellent credit and references. Credit verification is required. No pets or smoking allowed.