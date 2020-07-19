4100 Paces Walk SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful spacious condo with split bedroom floorplan & hardwood flooring in highly desired Vinings! This beautiful unit features an updated kitchen with attractive Corian countertops, SS stove/oven combo, & separate laundry(w/d included). Enjoy coffee on private balcony, cozy up by the romantic gas fireplace in the living room, or enjoy entertaining in the massive separate dining room. Enjoy a nice swim in the community saline pool or break a sweat in the fitness center. AMAZING LOCATION! Minutes to Suntrust Park, close to I-285/I-75, shopping, dining and more!