3357 Cumberland Club Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, NEWLY PAINTED, 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH IN AMAZING LOCATION!!! PROPERTY FEATURES GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS EACH WITH IT'S OWN BATH & THE WALK IN CLOSETS HAVE CUSTOM SHELVING SYSTEMS! TOWNHOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED & IS IN A PRIME LOCATION W/EASY ACCESS TO I-75 & I-285. JUST A FEW SHORT MINUTES FROM CUMBERLAND MALL, DOWNTOWN VININGS & THE NEW SUNTRUST STADIUM. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG! AGENT/OWNER.