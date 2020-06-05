3351 Cumberland Club Dr

Amenities

Luxurious and captivating! Positioned in a prime central location, with easy access to I-285 and I-75, come see this stunning 3-story townhome turnkey available for move in today. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors throughout most of the home, enjoy a fresh modern look that's easy to maintain. The immaculate kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and center island, offering the perfect spacious environment for cooking up scrumptious meals and visiting with family. All bedrooms feature large closets and their own private full bath, ideal setup for roommates or family members that value privacy. Save on monthly utility bills with included water and included trash service. Such lavish and unique rental opportunities like this do not last long! Schedule your exclusive home tour today!