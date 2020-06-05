All apartments in Vinings
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
3351 Cumberland Club Dr
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:22 PM

3351 Cumberland Club Dr

3351 Cumberland Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Cumberland Club Dr, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious and captivating! Positioned in a prime central location, with easy access to I-285 and I-75, come see this stunning 3-story townhome turnkey available for move in today. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors throughout most of the home, enjoy a fresh modern look that's easy to maintain. The immaculate kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and center island, offering the perfect spacious environment for cooking up scrumptious meals and visiting with family. All bedrooms feature large closets and their own private full bath, ideal setup for roommates or family members that value privacy. Save on monthly utility bills with included water and included trash service. Such lavish and unique rental opportunities like this do not last long! Schedule your exclusive home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have any available units?
3351 Cumberland Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have?
Some of 3351 Cumberland Club Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 Cumberland Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Cumberland Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Cumberland Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr offer parking?
No, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have a pool?
No, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Cumberland Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Cumberland Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
