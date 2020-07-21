All apartments in Vinings
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:20 PM

3270 Farmington Dr

3270 Farmington Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3270 Farmington Drive Southeast, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Chattachoochee River view property of approx 1.5 acres along the river with beautiful gazbo! Enjoy this private end of cul-de-sac lot in VININGS neighborhood. Updated and luxurious. Your over-sized loft-like master bedroom has floating rear stairs to easily move your large furniture into your new home. Large closets, hardwoods thru out, clean, and waiting for you. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island, custom cabinets, computer nook, den with fireplace, bedroom and full bath on main, bonus rm w/ full bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Farmington Dr have any available units?
3270 Farmington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3270 Farmington Dr have?
Some of 3270 Farmington Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Farmington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Farmington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Farmington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3270 Farmington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3270 Farmington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3270 Farmington Dr offers parking.
Does 3270 Farmington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 Farmington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Farmington Dr have a pool?
No, 3270 Farmington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3270 Farmington Dr have accessible units?
No, 3270 Farmington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Farmington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3270 Farmington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3270 Farmington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3270 Farmington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
