3270 Farmington Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Chattachoochee River view property of approx 1.5 acres along the river with beautiful gazbo! Enjoy this private end of cul-de-sac lot in VININGS neighborhood. Updated and luxurious. Your over-sized loft-like master bedroom has floating rear stairs to easily move your large furniture into your new home. Large closets, hardwoods thru out, clean, and waiting for you. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island, custom cabinets, computer nook, den with fireplace, bedroom and full bath on main, bonus rm w/ full bar.