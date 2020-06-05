All apartments in Vinings
3171 Brandy Station SE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:16 AM

3171 Brandy Station SE

3171 Brandy Station Court · (404) 583-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3171 Brandy Station Court, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Thoughtfully renovated home w/ mstr on main & private, flat, walk-out back yard in desirable Brandy Station! Just about every inch of the home's interior has been renovated & has a very open, modern feel. Hardwood flooring & vaulted ceilings w/ rooms open to one another and to the back yard make the home an entertainer's dream! Kitchen renovated w/ new cabinets, granite & quartz countertops, SS appliances & convenient mud & laundry room. Kitchen opens to dining room & to fireside family room w/ wet bar. Bright sunroom, open to living & dining rooms,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 Brandy Station SE have any available units?
3171 Brandy Station SE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3171 Brandy Station SE have?
Some of 3171 Brandy Station SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 Brandy Station SE currently offering any rent specials?
3171 Brandy Station SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 Brandy Station SE pet-friendly?
No, 3171 Brandy Station SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3171 Brandy Station SE offer parking?
Yes, 3171 Brandy Station SE does offer parking.
Does 3171 Brandy Station SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3171 Brandy Station SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 Brandy Station SE have a pool?
No, 3171 Brandy Station SE does not have a pool.
Does 3171 Brandy Station SE have accessible units?
No, 3171 Brandy Station SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 Brandy Station SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3171 Brandy Station SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3171 Brandy Station SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3171 Brandy Station SE does not have units with air conditioning.
