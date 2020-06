Amenities

This 1 bedroom Condo is ready for you! Amazing location less than 2 miles from Truist Park Home of the Atlanta Braves! Inside you will appreciate the Hardwood Floors, Energy Efficient Appliances and personal patio/balcony. Move In June 11th and begin taking advantage of the salt-water pool as soon as possible. Nearby walking trails, electric Charging Stations and Cumberland Mall make this a MUST SEE LEASE. WON'T LAST LONG! No Smoking & Pets Allowed.