3005 Seven Pines Lane

Amenities
This is a must see! Right in the heart of Vinings, Rare 1 bed 1 bath condo on main floor. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features new appliances and granite counter-tops. Condo is all electric and new stackable washer and dryer included. One assigned parking place but other non-assigned parking is available. Water and trash are in included in rent.
Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters. 1 dog will be considered with a non-refundable $250 pet fee.