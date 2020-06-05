All apartments in Vinings
3005 Seven Pines Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

3005 Seven Pines Lane

3005 Seven Pines Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Seven Pines Ln, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a must see! Right in the heart of Vinings, Rare 1 bed 1 bath condo on main floor. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features new appliances and granite counter-tops. Condo is all electric and new stackable washer and dryer included. One assigned parking place but other non-assigned parking is available. Water and trash are in included in rent.
Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters. 1 dog will be considered with a non-refundable $250 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have any available units?
3005 Seven Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have?
Some of 3005 Seven Pines Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Seven Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Seven Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Seven Pines Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Seven Pines Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Seven Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Seven Pines Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Seven Pines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Seven Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Seven Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Seven Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Seven Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

