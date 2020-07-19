All apartments in Vinings
Vinings, GA
2905 Seven Pines Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 Seven Pines Ln

2905 Seven Pines Ln · No Longer Available
Vinings
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

2905 Seven Pines Ln, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Come Look and Lease this move-in ready condo nestled in the Heart of Vinings just off Paces Ferry Rd. This freshly painted condo with gleaming floors and stainless steel appliances is available for immediate occupancy. Conveniently located to Hwy 285, 1-75, Cobb/Galleria, Cumberland Mall, The Battery/Braves Stadium/Suntrust Park, Home Depot HQ, dining and shopping galore! Located in Vinings View, a desirable Vinings community condo comes with access to amenities which include: gym, clubhouse with pool, tennis and volleyball court, picnic area with grill and walking trails. Plenty of open guest parking available. Water, Trash and Sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have any available units?
2905 Seven Pines Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have?
Some of 2905 Seven Pines Ln's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Seven Pines Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Seven Pines Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Seven Pines Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Seven Pines Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Seven Pines Ln offers parking.
Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Seven Pines Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2905 Seven Pines Ln has a pool.
Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have accessible units?
No, 2905 Seven Pines Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Seven Pines Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Seven Pines Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Seven Pines Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
