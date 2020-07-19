2905 Seven Pines Ln

Amenities

Come Look and Lease this move-in ready condo nestled in the Heart of Vinings just off Paces Ferry Rd. This freshly painted condo with gleaming floors and stainless steel appliances is available for immediate occupancy. Conveniently located to Hwy 285, 1-75, Cobb/Galleria, Cumberland Mall, The Battery/Braves Stadium/Suntrust Park, Home Depot HQ, dining and shopping galore! Located in Vinings View, a desirable Vinings community condo comes with access to amenities which include: gym, clubhouse with pool, tennis and volleyball court, picnic area with grill and walking trails. Plenty of open guest parking available. Water, Trash and Sewer included.