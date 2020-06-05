All apartments in Vinings
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:42 PM

2776 Loftview Square

2776 Loftview Sq · (404) 780-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2776 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
True Classic Vinings! Spacious Townhome in Vinings Overlook, a Pulte development, with hardwoods on the main level, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances, huge U-shaped kitchen w/island, gas cooktop, windows everywhere, trey ceilings in upstairs bedrooms, bonus/guest bedroom lower level with a full bath. The Master bath has raised double vanities, tiles floors. One of the few private fenced backyards, deck. Walk to Vinings Jubilee. No housing voucher participation. Cannot beat this location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Loftview Square have any available units?
2776 Loftview Square has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2776 Loftview Square have?
Some of 2776 Loftview Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Loftview Square currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Loftview Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Loftview Square pet-friendly?
No, 2776 Loftview Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2776 Loftview Square offer parking?
Yes, 2776 Loftview Square does offer parking.
Does 2776 Loftview Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 Loftview Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Loftview Square have a pool?
No, 2776 Loftview Square does not have a pool.
Does 2776 Loftview Square have accessible units?
No, 2776 Loftview Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Loftview Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 Loftview Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 2776 Loftview Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 2776 Loftview Square does not have units with air conditioning.
