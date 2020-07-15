2532 Alvecot Circle SE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Mother-in-law Suite, remodeled Basement Apartment only, Landlord resides at the main house. Wonderful home at The Park At Vinings, best location in Cobb, short drive to Buckhead city. Quiet established neighborhood, with community pool. Private rear entrance, large open living room with built-ins, full new kitchenette, two bedrooms with closets, full new bath, covered sunroom view to private yard. Washer dryer included, utilities also include; water, sewage, trash, electricity and internet. Must see.