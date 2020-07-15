All apartments in Vinings
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
2532 Alvecot Circle SE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

2532 Alvecot Circle SE

2532 Alvecot Cir SE · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Alvecot Cir SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Mother-in-law Suite, remodeled Basement Apartment only, Landlord resides at the main house. Wonderful home at The Park At Vinings, best location in Cobb, short drive to Buckhead city. Quiet established neighborhood, with community pool. Private rear entrance, large open living room with built-ins, full new kitchenette, two bedrooms with closets, full new bath, covered sunroom view to private yard. Washer dryer included, utilities also include; water, sewage, trash, electricity and internet. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have any available units?
2532 Alvecot Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have?
Some of 2532 Alvecot Circle SE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Alvecot Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Alvecot Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Alvecot Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE offers parking.
Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE has a pool.
Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Alvecot Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Alvecot Circle SE does not have units with air conditioning.
