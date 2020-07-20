2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfectly maintained townhome inside the perimeter! Inviting main level boasts oversized fireside living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space. Upstairs a master suite with large master bath plus a generous sized ensuite guest room and laundry room awaits. Another light filled bedroom, full bath and 2 car garage can be found on the terrace level. Outside features a newly fenced in yard perfect for pets and a back deck.