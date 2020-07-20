All apartments in Vinings
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE

2513 Friar Tuck Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Friar Tuck Ln SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfectly maintained townhome inside the perimeter! Inviting main level boasts oversized fireside living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space. Upstairs a master suite with large master bath plus a generous sized ensuite guest room and laundry room awaits. Another light filled bedroom, full bath and 2 car garage can be found on the terrace level. Outside features a newly fenced in yard perfect for pets and a back deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have any available units?
2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have?
Some of 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE offers parking.
Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have a pool?
No, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Friar Tuck Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
