All apartments in Vinings
Find more places like 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE

2255 Emerald Sky Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vinings
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2255 Emerald Sky Dr SW, Vinings, GA 30080
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous, like new, end-unit townhome in the perfect location near The Battery, all major highways, and Vinings Jubilee! 3 bedrooms upstairs each with their own en suite bathroom. The master bedroom is spacious featuring trey ceilings, balcony overlooking wooded backyard & 2 separate closets. Downstairs features gourmet kitchen w/upgraded SS appliances, breakfast bar & spacious open floor plan. Living room has coffered ceiling & beautiful stacked stone fireplace. Fenced backyard is ready for summertime BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have any available units?
2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have?
Some of 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Emerald Sky Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with Pool
Vinings Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College