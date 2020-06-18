All apartments in Villa Rica
529 Firethorn Court
529 Firethorn Court

529 Firethorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

529 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Firethorn Court have any available units?
529 Firethorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Villa Rica, GA.
Is 529 Firethorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
529 Firethorn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Firethorn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Firethorn Court is pet friendly.
Does 529 Firethorn Court offer parking?
No, 529 Firethorn Court does not offer parking.
Does 529 Firethorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Firethorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Firethorn Court have a pool?
No, 529 Firethorn Court does not have a pool.
Does 529 Firethorn Court have accessible units?
No, 529 Firethorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Firethorn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Firethorn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Firethorn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Firethorn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
