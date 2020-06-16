515 Brady Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room. Cook your gourmet meals in the great well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of counter, cabinet space & walk-in pantry open to dining area and lead to large backyard. 2nd floor feature a comfortable master suite w/walk in closet & private bath w/double vanity, good size secondary rooms & a loft. Central HVAC, window blinds, ceiling fans. Move in ready!