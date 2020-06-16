All apartments in Villa Rica
Find more places like 515 Brady Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villa Rica, GA
/
515 Brady Dr
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:53 PM

515 Brady Dr

515 Brady Drive · (770) 906-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villa Rica
See all
Mirror Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

515 Brady Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room. Cook your gourmet meals in the great well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of counter, cabinet space & walk-in pantry open to dining area and lead to large backyard. 2nd floor feature a comfortable master suite w/walk in closet & private bath w/double vanity, good size secondary rooms & a loft. Central HVAC, window blinds, ceiling fans. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Brady Dr have any available units?
515 Brady Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Brady Dr have?
Some of 515 Brady Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Brady Dr currently offering any rent specials?
515 Brady Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Brady Dr pet-friendly?
No, 515 Brady Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 515 Brady Dr offer parking?
Yes, 515 Brady Dr does offer parking.
Does 515 Brady Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Brady Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Brady Dr have a pool?
Yes, 515 Brady Dr has a pool.
Does 515 Brady Dr have accessible units?
No, 515 Brady Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Brady Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Brady Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Brady Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Brady Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 515 Brady Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180

Similar Pages

Villa Rica 2 BedroomsVilla Rica Apartments with Balcony
Villa Rica Apartments with PoolVilla Rica Dog Friendly Apartments
Villa Rica Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirror Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity