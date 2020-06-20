301 Augusta Woods Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the stylish bedrooms and bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.